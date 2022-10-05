Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $861.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 115.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.