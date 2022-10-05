U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. 165,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,910. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

