Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of META opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

