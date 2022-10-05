UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 320.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 1,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,855. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $881.51 million, a PE ratio of -41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

