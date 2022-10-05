Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $21.14 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $21.14 million and $202,315.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

