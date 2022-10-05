Unidef Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (U)

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Unidef has a total market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $288,890.00 worth of Unidef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unidef token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unidef has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unidef alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008763 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unidef

Unidef (CRYPTO:U) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2022. Unidef’s total supply is 594,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,260,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Unidef is t.me/u0x0x. Unidef’s official Twitter account is @unidefdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unidef is https://reddit.com/r/unidefdao. Unidef’s official website is www.unidefdao.org.

Unidef Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unidef (U) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Unidef has a current supply of 594,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unidef is 0.00016956 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $376,922.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unidefdao.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unidef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unidef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unidef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unidef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unidef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.