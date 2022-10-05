Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.05. The company had a trading volume of 68,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

