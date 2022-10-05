Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 5,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

