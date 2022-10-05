Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Unit Protocol Duck has a market cap of $1.34 million and $30,581.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unit Protocol Duck has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00269141 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016628 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

Unit Protocol Duck is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

