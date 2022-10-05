United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by William Allan LLC

William Allan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.4% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. William Allan LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $3,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average is $187.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

