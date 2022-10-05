United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

