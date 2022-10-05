United Security Bancshares (UBFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

