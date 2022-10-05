United Security Bancshares (UBFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $115.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.