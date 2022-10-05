Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

