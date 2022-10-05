Upper Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,429.00 (USDU)

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Upper Dollar has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Upper Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upper Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upper Dollar Coin Profile

Upper Dollar’s launch date was August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upper Dollar is uppers.io.

Upper Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upper Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upper Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upper Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upper Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.