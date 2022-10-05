Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 1,586,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,744,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 446.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,147 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $7,255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,022,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 861,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

