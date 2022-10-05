Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VIG opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

