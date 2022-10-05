Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

