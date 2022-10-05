Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,354. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.