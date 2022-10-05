Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

