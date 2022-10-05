Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $225.81. 45,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,392. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

