Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.66. Approximately 2,584,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,216,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.