Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VBK stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

