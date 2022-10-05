Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is GFG Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.58. The company had a trading volume of 150,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,793. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

