Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,793. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

