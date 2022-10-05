Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Brightworth’s 4th Largest Position

Brightworth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,371.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brightworth owned 0.27% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $43,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 89,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,800. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

