Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.97. Approximately 5,347,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,243,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
