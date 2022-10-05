Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.97. Approximately 5,347,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,243,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

