Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 25.2% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.11. 151,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

