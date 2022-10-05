Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

