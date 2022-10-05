Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 106,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

