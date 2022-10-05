Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) PT Lowered to €26.50

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

VTWRF remained flat at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

