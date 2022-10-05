Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 42,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

VEEV stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,525. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

