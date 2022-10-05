VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Shares Down 10%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.