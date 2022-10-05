Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 18,223 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,568.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $333,047.04.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12.

On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 73,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $566.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.