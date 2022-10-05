Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.6525 per share by the cell phone carrier on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $579,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $567,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.