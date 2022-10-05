Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $13.50 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00181172 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,165,036 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

