Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 6.2%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 81,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,615,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERU. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $944.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

In related news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

