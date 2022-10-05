Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sells $1,682,500.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sekar Kathiresan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. 730,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $56.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERV. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

