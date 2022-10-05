Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 218,984 shares.The stock last traded at $26.47 and had previously closed at $25.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Victory Capital Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

