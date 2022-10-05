Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.56. 19,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 19,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.
