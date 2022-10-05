ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,644 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of ViewRay worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 29.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Price Performance

ViewRay stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,599. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

ViewRay Company Profile



ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

