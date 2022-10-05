Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider David Stefko Sells 10,339 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) insider David Stefko sold 10,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $64,411.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,840.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vince Price Performance

NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Vince Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vince Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.