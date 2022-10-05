Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 223.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 242.1% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $175.29. 58,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

