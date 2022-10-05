Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,075 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 658,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,896,972. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

