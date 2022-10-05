Vita Inu Market Capitalization Reaches $9.27 Million (VINU)

Vita Inu (VINU) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Vita Inu has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Vita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vita Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vita Inu has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vita Inu

Vita Inu was first traded on November 17th, 2021. Vita Inu’s total supply is 961,231,631,873,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,988,675,340,383 tokens. The official message board for Vita Inu is medium.com/@vitainu/will-the-real-inu-please-stand-up-bde105e154cf. Vita Inu’s official Twitter account is @vitainucoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vita Inu’s official website is vitainu.org. The Reddit community for Vita Inu is https://reddit.com/r/vitainu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vita Inu

