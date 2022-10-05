VitaDAO (VITA) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

VitaDAO (VITA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. VitaDAO has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $12,038.00 worth of VitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VitaDAO has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One VitaDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

VitaDAO Profile

VitaDAO’s total supply is 19,307,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,027,244 tokens. VitaDAO’s official Twitter account is @vita_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VitaDAO is www.vitadao.com. The Reddit community for VitaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/VitaDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VitaDAO is vitadao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling VitaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “VitaDAO (VITA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. VitaDAO has a current supply of 19,307,808 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VitaDAO is 1.00483501 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $950.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vitadao.com/.”

