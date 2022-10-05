VNX (VNXLU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $56.00

VNX (VNXLU) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One VNX coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $560,997.29 and $56.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VNX

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

