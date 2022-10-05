Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.1 %
VOD traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 314,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
