Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.1 %

VOD traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 314,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.