W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GWW opened at $521.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $397.23 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $546.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.13.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.