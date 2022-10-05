Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 3.4%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.01. The company has a market cap of C$454.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

